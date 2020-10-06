Advertisement

Packers remain undefeated ahead of the bye week

Green Bay looks for rest before taking on Tampa Bay
Robert Tonyan
Robert Tonyan(WBAY)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers did not need their top receiver to beat the Falcons, 30-16, and improve to 4-0.

The running backs and tight ends took care of business in the pass-catching game accounting for 223 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Robert Tonyan had a breakout game. The third-year tight end recorded 3 touchdowns for 6 receptions and 98 yards.

“I am constantly thinking about making plays, whether I am at home on my couch sitting, I am thinking about making plays,” Tonyan said. “Just playing the games over and over in my head. I think that the game has slowed down for me.”

However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew what Tonyan was capable of.

“As far as talent-wise, we always knew he was a talented guy and it was just a matter of time until a game like this happened,” Rodgers explained.

Tonyan aside, unfortunately for Josiah Deguara, there are reports he is done for the season with a torn ACL.

The players will be required to stay in Green Bay for the bye week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers: No fans at home games for an indefinite amount of time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers have announced there will be no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field for an indefinite amount of time.

News

Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

News

Stadium District empty once again ahead of second Packers home game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Whether you oversee the area’s tourism industry or own one of the city’s most popular bars, game day in Green Bay’s Stadium District has a whole new feel in 2020.

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Falcons 30-16, injuries plague both teams

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The undefeated Green Bay Packers are looking to continue their winning streak Monday night as they take on the winless Atlanta Falcons at home before entering a bye week.

Latest News

Sports

Adams won’t play vs. Falcons

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
WR Davante Adams tweets Monday morning that he has been ruled out of the game against the Falcons Monday night at Lambeau Field, and is apparently not happy about that.

Packers

On the Clock: Monday Night Football preview

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Topics this week include play calling, "What I heard...," thoughts on players and teams, and predictions for Monday night's game

Sports

On the Clock: Monday Night Football preview

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT
Our panel discusses Packers play-calling, players, and predictions for the game

Sports

On the Clock: Monday Night Football Preview

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:41 PM CDT
|
Cover 2's 'On the Clock' panel discusses what to know before the Packers vs. Falcons game on Monday Night Football.

Sports

On the Clock: Monday Night Football Preview

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
'On the Clock' discusses what to know before the Packers vs. Falcons game on Monday Night Football.

News

Packers game time moved again, kickoff now scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the team, the time for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field has been moved to 8 p.m.