Packers remain undefeated ahead of the bye week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers did not need their top receiver to beat the Falcons, 30-16, and improve to 4-0.

The running backs and tight ends took care of business in the pass-catching game accounting for 223 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Robert Tonyan had a breakout game. The third-year tight end recorded 3 touchdowns for 6 receptions and 98 yards.

“I am constantly thinking about making plays, whether I am at home on my couch sitting, I am thinking about making plays,” Tonyan said. “Just playing the games over and over in my head. I think that the game has slowed down for me.”

However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew what Tonyan was capable of.

“As far as talent-wise, we always knew he was a talented guy and it was just a matter of time until a game like this happened,” Rodgers explained.

Tonyan aside, unfortunately for Josiah Deguara, there are reports he is done for the season with a torn ACL.

The players will be required to stay in Green Bay for the bye week due to COVID-19 concerns.

