Packers: No fans at home games for an indefinite amount of time

Sunny day at Lambeau Field. (WBAY Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced there will be no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field for an indefinite amount of time.

According to the team, the organization has put a hold on hosting fans due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area, as well as other parts of the state.

Team officials say in order to host fans, the area will need to see an improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and the positivity rate.

The team says they’ll continue to work with area medical and public health officials regarding the possibility of hosting fans later this season.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, an announcement regarding fans attending future games was expected this week.

Team officials had announced a decision would be made about future games following the first two home matches.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said Tuesday the team is very concerned with the rate of infection in the area, saying it is trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases.

“We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person,” said Murphy. “We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

