MORE FINE WEATHER AHEAD

It will be mild tonight and breezy at times. As a cold front moves through a few spotty showers (some thunder?) will be possible – especially during the first half of the night. Odds may favor the north rather than the south.

Despite a SMALL CHANCE of a shower or sprinkle in the FAR NORTH Wednesday, most of the area will see plenty of sun, slightly cooler temperatures and plenty of wind. Gusts could approach 25 mph.

Thursday will be a perfect autumn day: Ample sun, comfortably cool temperatures and little wind!

Friday brings another round of wind and warmth – More 70s are likely! The weekend looks dry, but rain chances return later Monday into Tuesday of next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: WNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower. Then, clearing and a bit breezy. LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun. Slightly cooler and breezy. SLIGHT chance of a shower towards the U.P. border. HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and windy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, slightly cooler again. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as warm. HIGH: 65 LOW 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy with showers and thunderstorms developing. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Showers, possible thunder. Breezy. HIGH: 64

