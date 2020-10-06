Local girls raise $1000 for local woman diagnosed with breast cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Throughout this month of October Action 2 News will be highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness, and Tuesday we showcased a big act of kindness by three young girls from Northeast Wisconsin.

Over the summer months they ran a lemonade stand now giving those proceeds to a Suamico woman diagnosed with breast cancer just a month ago.

Linda Sharp said uncertain isn’t in her vocabulary but positive always is!

“Saying lots of words of affirmation thinking positive thoughts, putting positive things up around my house,” said Sharp, diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

It can be easier to keep that state of mind when you have love and support from those around you, no matter what.

“There’s delays, and different things that happen during the pandemic, and then of course you can’t get together with your friends as you normally would and you sometimes need that support, but luckily i’ve been getting a lot of support through cards,” said Sharp.

Not to mention, the big act of kindness by three young girls who wanted to do something for someone else, raising one thousand dollars running a lemonade stand.

“Because of COVID we were really bored so we decided to start off with a lemonade stand, but then we realized we could really make a difference in someone’s life,” said Ruth Krause who ran the lemonade stand with her sister and friend.

The girls were all so excited to see how much the community supported the idea.

“I want people to learn that a small act of kindness can go a long way,” said Noelle Manning who helped run the lemonade stand.

Forever grateful, Sharp said it’s things like this that keep her strong. She, along with local health care providers, urge women to get screened even during this pandemic.

It may be helpful to also check in on those around you.

“I found out that so many people who actually went through it that I had no idea, that they probably went through it by themselves, so I think reaching out to other people is a really big deal,” said Sharp.

