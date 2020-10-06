LIVE BLOG: Falcons take on Packers at Lambeau
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The undefeated Green Bay Packers are looking to continue their winning streak Monday night as they take on the winless Atlanta Falcons at home before entering a bye week.
The Packers have won the game heading into the bye week in four of the last five years, and since 2007, the team has won the game going into the bye and coming out of the bye five times (2016, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2007).
The Packers have had 35+ points and no turnovers in each of the first three games, and lead the NFL in points per game this season.
Kickoff is now scheduled for 8:00 p.m. due to the Monday Night Football doubleheader. The matchup had previously been scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and was pushed back Sunday for 7:50 p.m. That time was changed again Monday to 8 p.m.
ESPN and FOX are airing the game.
As Action 2 News has previously reported, the Packers will be without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, as well as linebacker Christian Kirksey Monday night. They were placed on injured reserve Saturday, and will miss at least the next three weeks. They will also be without tight end Marcedes Lewis, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and line backer Rashan Gary.
Adams sat out the week three win in New Orleans with a hamstring injury from week two against Detroit. He tweeted out Monday morning that he felt he was ready to go and seemed to take issue with the decision to hold him out of the game.
He has since deleted the tweet.
Running back Aaron Jones will enter the game as the Packers' leading receiver.
The Falcons are expected to have receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in their lineup, but will be without safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, as well as tackle John Wetzel and running back Qadree Ollison.
There will be no fans at Lambeau Field due to the pandemic.
The Falcons started the game off with a possession, but had a three and out drive.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers then threw a six yard pass to Jones for a touchdown, giving the Packers an early lead, and Mason Crosby made the extra point, leaving Green Bay ahead 7-0.
