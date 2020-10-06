LIVE BLOG: Falcons take on Packers at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The undefeated Green Bay Packers are looking to continue their winning streak Monday night as they take on the winless Atlanta Falcons at home before entering a bye week.

The Packers have won the game heading into the bye week in four of the last five years, and since 2007, the team has won the game going into the bye and coming out of the bye five times (2016, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2007).

The Packers have had 35+ points and no turnovers in each of the first three games, and lead the NFL in points per game this season.

Kickoff is now scheduled for 8:00 p.m. due to the Monday Night Football doubleheader. The matchup had previously been scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and was pushed back Sunday for 7:50 p.m. That time was changed again Monday to 8 p.m.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, the Packers will be without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, as well as linebacker Christian Kirksey Monday night. They were placed on injured reserve Saturday, and will miss at least the next three weeks. They will also be without tight end Marcedes Lewis, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and line backer Rashan Gary.

Adams sat out the week three win in New Orleans with a hamstring injury from week two against Detroit. He tweeted out Monday morning that he felt he was ready to go and seemed to take issue with the decision to hold him out of the game.

He has since deleted the tweet.

Running back Aaron Jones will enter the game as the Packers' leading receiver.

The Falcons are expected to have receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in their lineup, but will be without safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, as well as tackle John Wetzel and running back Qadree Ollison.

Adams, Gary, Clark and Lewis all out tonight #ATLvsGB pic.twitter.com/TtshSxc3Ms — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 5, 2020

There will be no fans at Lambeau Field due to the pandemic.

#Packers spokesman told me today decision on that Nov. 1 game could come as soon as tomorrow, but sometime this week. Given NE Wisconsin Covid rate, probably going to remain fan-less for awhile https://t.co/Qs23CN9cmd — Chris Roth (@rothchris) October 5, 2020

The Falcons started the game off with a possession, but had a three and out drive.

3 and out start. Ryan put too much finesse on that pass, counts as a drop by Ridley as well but a bad pass for the former MVP who hasn’t been anywhere near MVP form — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 6, 2020

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers then threw a six yard pass to Jones for a touchdown, giving the Packers an early lead, and Mason Crosby made the extra point, leaving Green Bay ahead 7-0.

Well that looked...easy! #Packers lead 7-0 on a 6-yard TD catch by Aaron Jones #ATLvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 6, 2020

Aaron Jones' TDs in 2020: 6



Aaron Jones' TDs needed to match 2019: 13 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 6, 2020

This Packers offense against the worst scoring defense the league is going to be a mismatch even without Adams and Lazard. Cherish this Packers fans. This year’s offense is not to be stopped — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 6, 2020

The Packers offense has now scored on 21 of 28 total possessions that didn’t end in an kneel down or the end of the half — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 6, 2020

A dizzying display of personnel groupings on that opening TD drive by #Packers...different package on every play. LaFleur’s flow still flowing — Chris Roth (@rothchris) October 6, 2020

Aaron Jones seems like someone you should at least consider coveirng in the pass game. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 6, 2020

Aaron Jones is just the second Packers player in the last 15 seasons to score a touchdown in each of the first four games of the season. Jordy Nelson (2016) is the other. Jones already has six for the season. https://t.co/IGt9vFiRda — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 6, 2020

