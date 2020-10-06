Dr. Jill Biden to hold virtual event for Wisconsinites
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Biden campaign has announced Dr. Jill Biden will hold a virtual event this weekend for Wisconsin voters.
According to the campaign, the event will be held Saturday, October 10.
No other details were immediately provided.
As Action 2 News has previously reported, Dr. Biden held a virtual 'Back to School" event for parents of Green Bay students in September.
Updates will be provided here as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.