Advertisement

Highway 172 reopens after crash near airport

Highway 172 is back open after a crash Monday night. Oct. 6, 2020.
Highway 172 is back open after a crash Monday night. Oct. 6, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 172 near Austin Straubel International Airport was closed for several hours overnight.

The scene was located at County GE, also known as Pine Tree Road.

Officers tell Action 2 News there was a crash at about 11 p.m. Monday. The highway was closed until about 6 a.m.

No information was released about the nature of the crash. Action 2 News will keep you updated as we learn more information.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Crash closes part of 172

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened just west of Austin Straubel.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on cold weather impact on COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers viewer questions, Oct. 6, 2020.

News

Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons.

News

Some Packers fans still gather during home games

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some Packers fans still gather during home games

Latest News

News

Some Packers fans still gather during home games

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
There’s no fans at Lambeau Field for Monday’s game, and if you were in the Stadium District, you might have noticed things were a bit quieter compared to normal.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to hold virtual event for Wisconsinites

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Biden campaign has announced Dr. Jill Biden will hold a virtual event this weekend for Wisconsin voters.

News

Judge promises quick decision on Wisconsin mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
A judge in northwestern Wisconsin has promised a quick decision on a challenge to Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate.

News

Stadium District empty once again ahead of second Packers home game

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Whether you oversee the area’s tourism industry or own one of the city’s most popular bars, game day in Green Bay’s Stadium District has a whole new feel in 2020.

News

Wisconsin DA says regional drug prosecutors support local fight against drug epidemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Wisconsin DA says regional drug prosecutors support local fight against drug epidemic

News

Kewaunee County to get 'robot' like device to clean jail

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kewaunee County to get 'robot' like device to clean jail