Highway 172 reopens after crash near airport
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of Highway 172 near Austin Straubel International Airport was closed for several hours overnight.
The scene was located at County GE, also known as Pine Tree Road.
Officers tell Action 2 News there was a crash at about 11 p.m. Monday. The highway was closed until about 6 a.m.
No information was released about the nature of the crash. Action 2 News will keep you updated as we learn more information.
