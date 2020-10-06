Court: Wisconsin Republicans have standing in absentee case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that Republican legislators have standing to appeal a federal ruling that extended the deadline for counting absentee ballots in the battleground state.

GOP legislators have asked the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a ruling extending the deadline for getting absentee ballots to clerks by six days. (Click here for related story.)

The appellate court responded by asking the state Supreme Court to decide whether the Legislature can represent the state’s interests in the case.

The court ruled 4-3 on Tuesday that lawmakers do indeed have an interest in upholding state laws.

It’s now up to the 7th Circuit to decide whether to review the case.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, in late September, a federal appeals court had temporarily halted the six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in the state.

That order came after a federal judge ruled ballots could be counted up to six days after the presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Under current law, the deadline for returning an absentee ballot to have it counted is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Democrats and their allies sued to extend the deadline in the swing state, and Republicans argued that people have plenty of time to obtain ballots and get them back to clerks.

