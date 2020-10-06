Almost 1,400 dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; new cases back over 2,000 mark

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin were back over the 2,000 mark Tuesday as the state nears 1,400 dead from COVID-19 -- adding almost 100 deaths in one week.

The state’s death toll reached 1,399, going up by 18, the fifth time in a week it was in double digits. For comparison, it took 17 days to go from about 1,200 to 1,300 deaths. The death rate is 1.03% of known coronavirus cases.

There were 2,020 more cases diagnosed in the past 24 hour period in the Department of Health Services’s daily report, or 17.48% of the 11,559 results received by Tuesday’s deadline. Since the pandemic began, the state identified 136,379 cases of the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. The 7-day average of new cases has slipped to 2,346, thanks to two days below 2,000 new cases Sunday and Monday.

County-by-county case numbers will be updated shortly.

In response to this seemingly unslowed outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers is directing state health leaders to limit public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a business’s or building’s total occupancy starting Thursday, Oct. 8 (see related story). There are exceptions for schools, churches, child cares, health care facilities, human services and government buildings. “We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” the governor said.

The state has 24,589 active coronavirus cases -- meaning 18.3% of all cases going back to February were diagnosed or experienced symptoms in the last 30 days and aren’t medically cleared. There are 108,371 people considered recovered, or 80.7% of cases.

There were 108 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours -- one short of tying the one-day record. The state now averages 86 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day over the past 7 days, a new high that’s 20 more people a day than the average one week ago. The hospitalization rate is steady at 5.7% of diagnosed cases.

On Monday, the latest figures available, the DHS reported 782 COVID-19 patients with 209 in intensive care in the state’s hospitals.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 17.83% of all ICU hospital beds in the state were available. The DHS reported Monday that the 8-county Fox Valley Region had 129 COVID-19 patients, 8 in ICU, with 12% of medical beds available. The Northeast Region has 125 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 43 in ICU, with 26% of beds available.

Daily hospitalization numbers take deaths and hospital discharges into account.

Viewers have asked us how the state compiles its numbers. The state only counts a person once in its summary of positive and negative tests, no matter how many times a person might be tested. The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which sadly affects their chances of dying from COVID-19. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

MONDAY’S CASE NUMBERS AS REPORTED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)

Viewers have asked why the state has different numbers than are reported on local health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments. For example, the Winnebago County Health Department doesn’t report cases from Menasha and Appleton health departments on its website. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Wisconsin

Adams - 277 cases (4 deaths)

Ashland - 159 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Barron - 522 cases (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 130 cases (+3) (1 death)

Brown - 10,482 cases (+29) (69 deaths)

Buffalo - 160 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 222 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,571 cases (+44) (5 deaths)

Chippewa - 649 cases (+8)

Clark – 479 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 848 cases (+23) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 202 cases (+5)

Dane – 10,514 cases (+62) (43 deaths)

Dodge – 2,207 cases (+29) (19 deaths)

Door - 437 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 551 cases (+5)

Dunn - 688 cases (+6) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,152 cases (+29) (7 deaths)

Florence - 113 cases (+3 ) (2 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 2,505 cases (+50) (14 deaths)

Forest - 341 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Grant – 1,220 cases (+19) (19 deaths)

Green - 613 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 366 cases (+13)

Iowa - 234 cases (+21 )

Iron - 149 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jackson - 177 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,668 cases (+17) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 459 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,751 cases (+43) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 707 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,336 cases (+37) (4 deaths)

Lafayette - 357 cases (+1)

Langlade - 305 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 339 cases (+27) (1 death)

Manitowoc – 1,434 cases (+22) (5 deaths)

Marathon - 1,924 cases (+63) (17 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 1,135 cases (+17) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 345 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 123 cases (+4)

Milwaukee – 30,382 (+64) (545 deaths)

Monroe - 667 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,206 cases (+33) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 614 cases (+20) (4 deaths)

Outagamie – 5,638 cases (+152) (32 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,480 cases (+12) (20 deaths)

Pepin – 70 cases

Pierce – 474 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Polk – 290 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,702 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

Price - 167 cases (+7)

Racine - 5,240 cases (+7) (98 deaths)

Richland - 229 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,860 cases (+77) (33 deaths)

Rusk - 75 cases (+3) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,030 cases (4 deaths)

Sawyer - 252 cases (+7) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,304 cases (+33) (4 deaths)

Sheboygan - 2,180 cases (+11) (19 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,066 cases (+6) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 243 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Trempealeau - 722 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 287 cases (+5) (1 death)

Vilas - 298 cases (+12) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,760 cases (+11) (35 deaths)

Washburn – 135 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Washington - 2,922 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Waukesha – 8,227 cases (+109) (94 deaths)

Waupaca – 1,364 cases (+44) (21 deaths)

Waushara - 471 cases (+23) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 5193 cases (+303) (34 deaths)

Wood - 960 cases (+16) (7 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 22 cases (+1)

Baraga - 35 cases (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 54 cases

Delta – 621 cases (+46) (10 deaths) (+2)

Dickinson – 212 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 164 cases (+4) (1 death)

Houghton – 569 cases (+34) (3 deaths)

Iron – 251 cases (+9) (8 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 13 cases (+2)

Luce – 13 cases

Mackinac - 54 cases

Marquette - 365 cases (+13) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 408 cases (+14) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 45 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 34 cases (+1)

*The State of Michigan will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. State health officials say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.