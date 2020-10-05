Winnebago County K9 Franz dies from brain tumor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K9.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that K9 Franz became ill over the weekend. The dog’s condition deteriorated rapidly and he died from a brain tumor.

Franz’s handler, Deputy Robert Zill, and family were at his side at the end.

The sheriff’s office says Franz came back strong after orthopedic surgery a few years ago and remained on active duty. “Often seen doing demonstrations for area schools and at other events, Franz will be remembered as the ultimate protector of his pack, whether at work or at home. Used most frequently in the day to day patrol setting, Franz’s energy and free spirit was also used as an integral part of the SWAT team, too.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.