Advertisement

Vandals target Halloween display at Grand Chute home

The estimated cost of the damage is more than $1,000.
Vandals destroy a Halloween display along the Apple Creek Trail in Grand Chute.
Vandals destroy a Halloween display along the Apple Creek Trail in Grand Chute.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A massive Halloween display at a home along the Apple Creek Trail in Grand Chute was designed to make people happy in difficult times.

“They said they wanted to see what I put out next,” said Karen Rickert. “'What’s she going to put out next? What’s going to be tomorrow?'”

You would not know it by looking the scene on Monday, but Rickert spent more than 100 hours setting up decorations now scattered on the ground after becoming the target of vandals between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“I took a walk out there, and I was just horrified,” said Gerald Rickert. “After all the work that my wife did out here and that, and I walked some of it. I just couldn’t take it no more.”

The couple called the Grand Chute Police Department, and officers responded to the scene to gather information and collect evidence.

The Rickerts say the vandals ruined not only newly purchased decorations but also items with sentimental value including a recently started rosary prayer garden and a wooden skunk sign once belonging to Karen’s dad now split in two pieces.

“After the police officers were here I couldn’t come back out here. I was too emotional,” said Karen Rickert.

The person or people responsible also destroyed trees on the property tearing tree limbs right off the trunks.

The estimated cost of the damage is more than $1,000.

“Why? Why would you do such a thing?” Gerald Rickert asks the vandals.

The couple spent Monday assessing the damage and searching along the creek for missing parts of the display. They ask anyone with information about the person or people responsible to come forward even finalizing details for reward money.

As for if Karen plans to do any more decorating this Halloween season, she says she is still not sure, but it is possible. “There’s more good people in the world than there are that one or a couple bad people, and that’s what I do it for. The good people.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Diocese: Parishioners aren’t obligated to attend Sunday Mass due to increase of COVID-19 cases, churches to remain open

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bishop David Ricken, the Bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, has announced he is reinstating the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to the uptick of coronavirus cases in the region.

News

St. Anne’s Clinic to provide free health care to those in need in Oshkosh

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A new nonprofit is starting soon in Oshkosh. The upcoming St. Anne Clinic hopes to fill a basic need for those who need it most.

News

Menasha, Clintonville School Districts announce move to all virtual classes, changes for fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Menasha and Clintonville School Districts have announced changes for their learning curriculum, as well as this year’s fall sports seasons.

News

Wisconsin adds more than 1,600 cases Monday, death rate continues to fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials report more than 1,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

Latest News

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

Winnebago County K9 Franz dies from brain tumor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The sheriff's office says Franz became ill over the weekend and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

News

Pandemic silences Green Bay Holiday Parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Downtown Green Bay Inc. says it's looking at other ways to spread holiday cheer downtown.

Coronavirus

Long waits for COVID-19 testing at Sunnyview Expo Center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A 3-4 hour wait was reported late Monday morning. To help the line move faster, people are asked to register in advance.

News

Mishicot middle school, high school move to remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The school district tentatively plans to bring the students back to school Monday, Oct. 19.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm by October standards

Updated: 7 hours ago
A windy week -- bringing warm air from the south