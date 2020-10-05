Vandals target Halloween display at Grand Chute home

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A massive Halloween display at a home along the Apple Creek Trail in Grand Chute was designed to make people happy in difficult times.

“They said they wanted to see what I put out next,” said Karen Rickert. “'What’s she going to put out next? What’s going to be tomorrow?'”

You would not know it by looking the scene on Monday, but Rickert spent more than 100 hours setting up decorations now scattered on the ground after becoming the target of vandals between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“I took a walk out there, and I was just horrified,” said Gerald Rickert. “After all the work that my wife did out here and that, and I walked some of it. I just couldn’t take it no more.”

The couple called the Grand Chute Police Department, and officers responded to the scene to gather information and collect evidence.

The Rickerts say the vandals ruined not only newly purchased decorations but also items with sentimental value including a recently started rosary prayer garden and a wooden skunk sign once belonging to Karen’s dad now split in two pieces.

“After the police officers were here I couldn’t come back out here. I was too emotional,” said Karen Rickert.

The person or people responsible also destroyed trees on the property tearing tree limbs right off the trunks.

The estimated cost of the damage is more than $1,000.

“Why? Why would you do such a thing?” Gerald Rickert asks the vandals.

The couple spent Monday assessing the damage and searching along the creek for missing parts of the display. They ask anyone with information about the person or people responsible to come forward even finalizing details for reward money.

As for if Karen plans to do any more decorating this Halloween season, she says she is still not sure, but it is possible. “There’s more good people in the world than there are that one or a couple bad people, and that’s what I do it for. The good people.”

