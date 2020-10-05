TURNING WINDY AND WARMER INTO THIS AFTERNOON

Temperatures will be rising nicely today. After our cool start with most lows in the 30s, we’ll rise into the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will be milder and more seasonable for a change thanks to mostly sunny skies and a gusty south wind.

That wind will probably grab your attention this afternoon. Winds will gust to, and perhaps above 30 mph. That wind will also create rough conditions on the water today. A GALE WARNING has been posted north of Sturgeon Bay, with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY farther south along the Lake Michigan shoreline. It’s going to stay rather breezy this evening as the Packers kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy during the game, with temperatures hovering in the lower-half of the 50s.

The week ahead looks warm, dry and windy at times. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 60s, with 70s possible on Friday. Other than a few showers Tuesday evening, the forecast looks dry this week.

The week ahead looks warm, dry and windy at times.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

GALE WARNING IN DOOR COUNTY... SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FARTHER SOUTH ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: S 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, otherwise, fair skies. Breezy and mild. LOW: 49 (Packers kickoff: 54)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer... Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and windy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 63

