This is only a drill: Emergency services respond to former Pick ‘N Save in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Sheboygan are being warned to expect a large presence of police and other emergency services on S. Business Drive on Monday.

A training exercise is planned to start at 8 A.M. and continue until 4 P.M. at the former Pick 'N Save.

The parking lot will be closed.

Police say it’ll be business as usual for retailers and other companies around the store.

