ThedaCare increases visitor restrictions for hospitals, clinics and long-term care

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare is stepping up visitor restrictions at all of its facilities because of the rising spread of the coronavirus in regions of Wisconsin served by the health care group.

ThedaCare announced Monday no visitors will be allowed for any patients except for end-of-life situations, and even then the visits must be limited and arranged in advance. Children under 16 are restricted from visiting “except under extreme circumstances.”

Minors or people with intellectual, cognitive or developmental impairments who are coming for medical care for any reason will only be allowed to have one parent or guardian accompany them.

Patients coming for outpatient care at a clinic or hospital may bring their minor children if they have no alternative, but the children must wear masks at all times.

Women giving birth are limited to one essential person during their stay and no children will be allowed.

No visitors will be allowed for scheduled chemotherapy or radiation treatments at the Regional Cancer Center except in cases where the patient has an intellectual, cognitive or developmental impairment. One essential visitor is allowed for visits with their care provider during consultation and follow-up visitors. In either case, visitors must be get approval.

At any facility, visitors who meet the exceptions and are allowed in will be asked to leave if they show any signs of illness, such as coughing.

Similar visitor restrictions are also in place at The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor senior living homes. Exceptions will be made for patients who are dying or otherwise have a “significant change of condition.” Residents at The Heritage will not be allowed to visit residents in other parts of the campus.

Visitors, vendors and contractors entering any ThedaCare facility will be screened and have to wear a mask at all times during their visit.

The changes are effective immediately with Monday’s announcement.

Families are encouraged to find other ways to connect with loved ones in ThedaCare facilities, such as phone calls or video apps.

“At ThedaCare, the first priority is the health and wellness of patients, team members and visitors. Every decision made is centered on the people of our communities,” a statement from ThedaCare reads. “While these changes may cause some disruption, know it was made with the utmost concern to protect our patients, staff and community.”

