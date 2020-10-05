Advertisement

ThedaCare increases visitor restrictions for hospitals, clinics and long-term care

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare is stepping up visitor restrictions at all of its facilities because of the rising spread of the coronavirus in regions of Wisconsin served by the health care group.

ThedaCare announced Monday no visitors will be allowed for any patients except for end-of-life situations, and even then the visits must be limited and arranged in advance. Children under 16 are restricted from visiting “except under extreme circumstances.”

Minors or people with intellectual, cognitive or developmental impairments who are coming for medical care for any reason will only be allowed to have one parent or guardian accompany them.

Patients coming for outpatient care at a clinic or hospital may bring their minor children if they have no alternative, but the children must wear masks at all times.

Women giving birth are limited to one essential person during their stay and no children will be allowed.

No visitors will be allowed for scheduled chemotherapy or radiation treatments at the Regional Cancer Center except in cases where the patient has an intellectual, cognitive or developmental impairment. One essential visitor is allowed for visits with their care provider during consultation and follow-up visitors. In either case, visitors must be get approval.

At any facility, visitors who meet the exceptions and are allowed in will be asked to leave if they show any signs of illness, such as coughing.

Similar visitor restrictions are also in place at The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor senior living homes. Exceptions will be made for patients who are dying or otherwise have a “significant change of condition.” Residents at The Heritage will not be allowed to visit residents in other parts of the campus.

Visitors, vendors and contractors entering any ThedaCare facility will be screened and have to wear a mask at all times during their visit.

The changes are effective immediately with Monday’s announcement.

Families are encouraged to find other ways to connect with loved ones in ThedaCare facilities, such as phone calls or video apps.

“At ThedaCare, the first priority is the health and wellness of patients, team members and visitors. Every decision made is centered on the people of our communities,” a statement from ThedaCare reads. “While these changes may cause some disruption, know it was made with the utmost concern to protect our patients, staff and community.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release after drive-by to greet supporters

Updated: moments ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
Infected and contagious, President Donald Trump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering supporters, a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has forced his hospitalization and killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Coronavirus

Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By JOSEPH PISANI and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target typically offer their biggest Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, but now they’re starting them in October so people don’t crowd their stores later, creating a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.

Coronavirus

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Testing is key to stopping coronavirus spread. What tests are available?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
Information about the test commonly used right now, a quicker test becoming more widely available, and what may be available in the future.

Coronavirus

Trump receives treatment for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

National

As SCOTUS begins new term, death of Ginsburg, COVID-19 pose problems

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Senate Republicans are trying to quickly confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the successor for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Coronavirus

Empty chairs outside White House honor 200,000 Americans dead from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
In addition to honoring those lost, the ceremony was intended to push national leaders for a robust public health response to COVID-19.

National

Mourners push for greater public health response at COVID-19 remembrance ceremony

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The U.S. death toll, which numbered more than 209,000 on Sunday, was a major catalyst for the event.