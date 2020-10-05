Testing is key to stopping coronavirus spread. What tests are available?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Testing is key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

When you get tested locally at a drive-up testing site, a courier takes those tests to a lab in Madison. Once there, it takes 24 to 72 hours to get the results, but that time can increase as the need for testing grows.

Drive-up test sites in Brown County commonly use the PCR test, which detects the novel virus’s genetic material. According to Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, this is the best test we have now.

There’s another test known as an antigen test which looks for a protein marker on the virus. It works best in cases where someone has symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, when the test is most likely to be accurate. The results also come back quickly.

“The good thing about the antigen test, if you have symptoms, we can let you know if it’s COVID-19 or not -- at least if it is the ‘not’ part, we’d have to check with a second test -- usually within 15 minutes. That’s a big advantage. That will start to show up in the urgent cares in the respiratory clinics around town," Dr. Rai said.

Right now that antigen test is mostly being used for symptomatic health care staff but will be rolled out to more of the public in the coming weeks.

There may be a new test in development that detects more than COVID-19.

“We’re now working with companies to see what’s coming down the line. We know we’re going to be in this for a while. Is there a single test that looks for COVID and influenza? We’re starting to see some talk of that from the FDA. We’re hoping for better news here in the next coming weeks," Dr. Rai said.

Dr. Rai will be live on Action 2 News This Morning at 5:50 and 6:30 A.M. Tuesday, Oct. 6, to talk about testing and the local surge in cases.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.