Advertisement

“Public is in danger”: police plead for help after eight shootings in five days

Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting after this car was left with 13 bullet holes. Police are seeing a surge in shootings and are asking the public to help stop them.
Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting after this car was left with 13 bullet holes. Police are seeing a surge in shootings and are asking the public to help stop them.(Green Bay Police)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are frustrated and pleading for help to stop a surge in shootings across the city.

Investigators have responded to eight shootings in the first five days of October.

It’s a dangerous trend they’ve only seen grow as the year wears on.

“People are just, in the middle of the day, shooting. They’re shooting at cars, shooting at people, shooting at apartments,” says Police Commander Paul Ebel.

He says the public is lucky only one person has been hit in the last week and that it didn’t cause serious injuries.

But as the shootings continue, he worries next time, someone won’t be that lucky.

“The danger in the way they’re doing this is the public is in danger,” says Ebel. “They’re shooting at cars. The one on University, absolutely ridiculous. Car pulls into a gas station, and another car opens fire. If somebody got caught in that crossfire, somebody riding their bikes, a kid riding their bicycle or somebody at a gas pump and got hit... it’s ridiculous this is happening.”

You can sense the frustration and irritation in Ebel’s voice that people feel the need to resort to gun violence to settle small disagreements.

“Some of the motivation appears to be retaliation for previous shootings, which are just a personal beef that people have with each other, or it’s over drugs,” says Ebel. “I wouldn’t call it gang activity.”

Police have not made arrests so far, and say they’re hitting a wall in their investigations.

Ebel says detectives are getting little to no cooperation not only from possible suspects, but even the victims themselves.

“It’s attempted homicide, as far as I’m concerned. The car on University was struck by another moving car. That’s very concerning for the public. It should be very concerning for the public,” says Ebel, adding that one of the bullets in that shooting hit the driver’s headrest.

The shootings are spread out across the city in multiple neighborhoods.

Since August, when we first told you about the concern police had with the amount of gunfire this year, police have responded to 21 shootings.

Since January, police have investigated 55 shootings.

That’s more than half the number of shootings they had last year.

“I’ve been here 32 years, and I don’t remember a summer or fall like this,” says Ebel.

Police are leaning on the public for help.

They’re asking anyone who hears or sees anything to report it, but they also want people to be observant and get license plate numbers, car descriptions and even take pictures or video.

The entire detective division is working these cases.

“It’s the highest priority,” adds Ebel.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vandals destroy Halloween display in Grand Chute

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Vandals destroy Halloween display in Grand Chute

News

Businesses in Stadium District adapt to 2020's fanless game days

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Businesses in Stadium District adapt to 2020's fanless game days

News

Kewaunee County jail to get ‘robot’ custodian for disinfecting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Kewaunee County jail to get ‘robot’ custodian for disinfecting

News

Vandals target Halloween display at Grand Chute home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A massive Halloween display at a home along the Apple Creek Trail in Grand Chute was designed to make people happy in difficult times.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Diocese: Parishioners aren’t obligated to attend Sunday Mass due to increase of COVID-19 cases, churches to remain open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Bishop David Ricken, the Bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, has announced he is reinstating the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to the uptick of coronavirus cases in the region.

News

St. Anne’s Clinic to provide free health care to those in need in Oshkosh

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A new nonprofit is starting soon in Oshkosh. The upcoming St. Anne Clinic hopes to fill a basic need for those who need it most.

News

Menasha, Clintonville School Districts announce move to all virtual classes, changes for fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Menasha and Clintonville School Districts have announced changes for their learning curriculum, as well as this year’s fall sports seasons.

News

Wisconsin adds more than 1,600 cases Monday, death rate continues to fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials report more than 1,600 people have tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

News

Winnebago County K9 Franz dies from brain tumor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The sheriff's office says Franz became ill over the weekend and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

News

Pandemic silences Green Bay Holiday Parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Downtown Green Bay Inc. says it's looking at other ways to spread holiday cheer downtown.