Pandemic silences Green Bay Holiday Parade

Green Bay Holiday Parade file photo
Green Bay Holiday Parade file photo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Green Bay Holiday Parade is not going to happen this year.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. announced it made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s parade “due to the current health conditions.”

The parade typically takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving and attracts a crowd of thousands on downtown streets to watch marching bands and groups on floats.

Downtown Green Bay says it’s looking at alternative ways to spread holiday cheer, and it encourages holiday shoppers to support downtown businesses.

