On the Clock: Monday Night Football Preview

Discussion on what to know before the Packers vs. Falcons game
'On the Clock' panel previews the Packers-Falcons matchup during Cover 2.
'On the Clock' panel previews the Packers-Falcons matchup during Cover 2.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday was without the Green Bay Packers on the field but off the field Cover 2′s ‘On the Clock’ previewed Monday night’s matchup.

The topics discussed were:

  1. Aaron Rodgers/Matt LaFleur’s Play Calling “Flow”
  2. Allen Lazard placed on injured reserve
  3. 0-3 Atlanta Falcons, Dangerous?
  4. ‘What I Heard’: Notable chatter before the game
  5. Ty Summers, starter?
  6. Preston Smith in coverage?
  7. Packers-Falcons score prediction

The Green Bay Packers play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at 8:50 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

