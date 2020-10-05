Advertisement

On the Clock: Monday Night Football preview

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our Packers pundit panel prognosticates Monday night’s game with the Atlanta Falcons. Topics in this edition of “On the Clock” include:

  • Aaron Rodgers and Coach Matt LaFleur’s play calling
  • “What I Heard” ... and you may not hear anywhere else
  • Thoughts on Allen Lazard, Ty Summers and Preston Smith
  • Predictions for the Packers-Falcons game

On the Clock: Monday Night Football Preview

