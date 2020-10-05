On the Clock: Monday Night Football preview
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our Packers pundit panel prognosticates Monday night’s game with the Atlanta Falcons. Topics in this edition of “On the Clock” include:
- Aaron Rodgers and Coach Matt LaFleur’s play calling
- “What I Heard” ... and you may not hear anywhere else
- Thoughts on Allen Lazard, Ty Summers and Preston Smith
- Predictions for the Packers-Falcons game
