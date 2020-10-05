MORE BREEZY, MILD WEATHER AHEAD

Monday’s gusty south winds brought much warmer air back into the region... And much of the week will be much warmer than last week. Frost is not expected again for at least the next seven nights.

For this night, the wind weakens a bit and we get a few passing clouds. There is a VERY SMALL CHANCE of a few sprinkles - Mainly to the far north of Green Bay. Tuesday will be breezy, but not AS windy as Monday. It will also be even warmer with highs well into the upper 60s! By late day and into the night there will be a few spotty showers./ Again the best chance is to the NORTH.

Slightly cooler air arrives Wednesday and Thursday (closer to the average of 61°)... But it still looks like some 70s return for Friday! There are no significant weather systems headed our way...The next BEST rain chance appears to be next Monday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE

TUESDAY: WSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds, otherwise, fair skies. Breezy and mild. Sprinkle FAR NORTH? LOW: 47 (Packers kickoff: 54)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy but not AS windy. A bit warmer... Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and windy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Chance of showers... Possible thunder. Breezy. HIGH: 67

