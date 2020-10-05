Advertisement

Mishicot middle school, high school move to remote learning

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Mishicot Schools Superintendent Paul Orlich says the high school and middle school are moving to remote learning starting this Wednesday, October 7, for at least a week-and-a-half.

Orlich says the change is being made because of an increased number of positive coronavirus cases and the number of students and staff who need to be quarantined as a result.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, will be a day off for middle and high school students as teachers make preparations for virtual classes.

The school district tentatively plans to bring the students back to school Monday, Oct. 19.

Extracurricular events are canceled until school resumes.

Elementary students will report to school normally and are not affected by the changes, but the school district is reminding parents not to send a child to school if they have any symptom of an illness or is taking medication to reduce symptoms. The school must also be notified if any family member is being tested for the coronavirus or was in close contact with someone who tested positive.

