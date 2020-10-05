Advertisement

Menasha, Clintonville School Districts announce move to all virtual classes, changes for fall sports

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha and Clintonville School Districts have announced changes for their learning curriculum, as well as this year’s fall sports seasons.

In a letter sent to Menasha School District families, the district said due to the heightened concern for the health and well being for students and families, they will be discontinuing their athletic opportunities for the remainder of the fall seasons for both middle and high school students.

The letter also stated that due to rising coronavirus cases in the area, the district will continue to have all virtual classes for the foreseeable future.

The district had moved to all virtual classes about two weeks ago.

Click here to read the full letter sent to parents and guardians.

On Monday, the Clintonville Public School District announced the district will be moving to 100% virtual education, and they will put a hold on regular season competitions at this time.

Due to some WIAA deadlines, differences in each sport and timeframes of the seasons, each sport has been assessed individually.

Clintonville School District officials say there will be no more regular season competitions allowed for Cross Country athletes, and two in-person practices will be allowed each week while virtual classes are ongoing. In addition, the district will compete in the NEC Conference Meet and WIAA tournament series, if anyone qualifies.

Meanwhile, Clintonville football games will be cancelled/postponed the next two weeks, with no practice for the week of October 5. If practice is held next week, there will be a maximum of two in-person days. A decision to continue the current season or to opt to the Alternative Fall season will be held in the spring.

Swimmers for Clintonville won’t have any competitions for the next two weeks, and the remaining regular season schedule will be assessed regularly. In addition, two in-person practices will be held per week while classes are held virtually. Athletes will compete in the Ba Conference Meet and the WIAA tournament series if they qualify.

Boys Soccer and Volleyball have opted to move to the Alternative Fall season in the spring.

Click here to read the full release issued by the Clintonville School District.

