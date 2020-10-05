Long waits for COVID-19 testing at Sunnyview Expo Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting long waits for COVID-19 testing at the Sunnyview Expo Center. Late Monday morning, wait times reached 3 to 4 hours, the health department said.

“We are asking that people please be patient and plan accordingly if they are heading to the testing site. Staff is working as efficiently as possible to get through the large number of cars waiting in line," an email from the health department read.

To help the line move faster, the health department urges people to register ahead of time at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

If you want to consider another time for testing, the site is open from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. on weekdays and 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturdays. The site will close early at 4 P.M. on Monday, Oct. 14.

The regional site is a collaboration of the Wisconsin Army National Guard and the health departments for Appleton, Menasha, Calumet County, Outagamie County and Winnebago County.

