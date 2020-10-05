Kewaunee County jail to get ‘robot’ custodian for disinfecting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kewaunee County Jail will soon be getting a robot custodian to help keep things sanitized. It will also help keep staff and inmates safe who are all in a small confined facility together.

“They do use the word robot but it’s really just sort of a mobile unit, a portable unit, that you can place into a given room, the unit that we’re getting will go up to 750 square feet, it’ll be effective. We’ll be able to roll that into an area, secure that area, allow that to do it’s work and basically disinfect that area,” said Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski.

The UVC dry method of disinfectant is better for the jail to protect equipment and documents and is replacing a current misting method. The jail will also be getting a computer device that will ensure N-95 masks fit staff properly.

“You would interface with a computer, it would actually be able to test and be able to sense whether that fitting is appropriate, and then adjustments can be made,” said Sheriff Joski.

The money to pay for it will come from a federal grant provided by the Department of Justice. The sheriff said so far the jail has been successful in keeping coronavirus out and away from inmates.

Also, Action 2 News has followed up on several stories with the sheriff’s department looking to get a new jail and dispatch center. The sheriff said for now the plan has been scaled back.

“I’m still optimistic that we can move that project forward, but I think we have to be aware and we have to be sensitive to the new environment that we’re operating in as far as economically, it’s going to take us a little while to recover, and I don’t know that we have that time, so we need to move forward with the absolute needs, to tackle that issue we’ve had, those challenges we’ve had for decades,” said Sheriff Joski.

