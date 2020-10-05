Advertisement

Green Bay police investigate more gunfire on city’s east side

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are investigating another report of gunfire overnight Monday.

Police were called to the area of N. Irwin St. east of downtown just before 12:30 A.M.

Officers confirmed no one was hurt.

They aren’t telling us too much right now, saying detectives are still figuring out what happened.

It’s the fourth shooting incident on the city’s east side since Friday.

Saturday afternoon, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2200 block of Imperial Lane then to another report of shots fired on the 1400 block of University Avenue half an hour later. Police found evidence of shots being fired at both locations. No one was hurt.

Police believe those shootings Saturday were retaliation for a shooting that injured one person on Saturday near Lime Kiln Rd. and August St.

According to police, they don’t believe the public is in any danger, and believe the incidents are in retaliation to a shooting in Green Bay on Friday.

