Green Bay Diocese: Parishioners aren’t obligated to attend Sunday Mass due to increase of COVID-19 cases, churches to remain open

Diocese of Green Bay
Diocese of Green Bay(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bishop David Ricken, the Bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, has announced he is reinstating the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to the uptick of coronavirus cases in the region.

According to the Diocese, the dispensation takes effect immediately, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Although parishioners aren’t obligated to attend Mass, churches will remain open, and it is not a closure of public Masses on Sundays or weekdays.

Mass will be celebrated every Sunday at all parishes for those who are able to attend, and are also willing to follow health protocols such as social distancing, hand sanitizing, wearing masks, and building disinfection following each Mass.

Sunday Masses are available by a broadcast on WBAY at 5:30 a.m., the CW at 8 a.m., on Relevant Radio (1050 AM) at 9 a.m., and on WFRV at 10 a.m. Click here for a stream of the service.

Daily Mass is livestreamed Monday through Friday, and can be accessed through the Relevant Radio app, or by clicking here.

Diocese officials say all Catholics who choose to not attend Mass because of the dispensation are urged to remain at home and pray for healing, hope and peace for everyone affected by the virus.

A previous dispensation was announced on March 13.

