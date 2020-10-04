UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department arrests man considered to be armed and dangerous

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have arrested a wanted felon they say was considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Joseph Unger, 38, was taken into custody Saturday evening by the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force. The Rome Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the arrest.

On Friday morning, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, Marathon County SWAT and Mosinee Police Department executed a search warrant in Mosinee. Investigators said they found five long guns, three handguns, one sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia. According to a media release, the items were found in a room reportedly occupied by Unger. In the release, they stated Unger was armed and dangerous and urged him to turn himself in.

Authorities say Unger will be facing charges of felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He’s expected to make his initial court appearance Monday in Marathon County court.

