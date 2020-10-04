SUNNY AND MAINLY DRY TODAY

Skies today will be mostly sunny, but there may be additional cloud cover along the lakeshore. Spotty showers are also possible along the lakeshore. Although it won’t be quite as cool as yesterday, todays temperatures will only rise to the low 50s. Overnight skies will be clear and once again there will be frost developing in areas across northeast Wisconsin.

Winds turn to the southwest overnight and become quite breezy tomorrow with gusts as high as 30 mph. This southerly air will push high temperatures into the low 60s Monday afternoon. Monday will be dry and mostly sunny.

Later Tuesday there is a small chance for some spotty showers, especially north of Green Bay, but otherwise much of the upcoming week remains dry. Temperatures will be trending upward, rising to the middle 60s by Wednesday and even some 70s returning next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON SUNDAY

SUNDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: SW 25-35 KTS WAVES: 3-7′+

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as cool... Maybe a lakeside shower? HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frost likely in central Wisconsin. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Daybreak frost. Plenty of sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 48 (Packers kickoff: 53°)

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 72

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.