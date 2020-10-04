Advertisement

Officer kneels on pregnant woman’s back during arrest in Missouri

By KMBC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Activists are calling for a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, to be fired after video showed him kneel on a pregnant woman’s back as he arrested her.

Protesters gathered in support of 25-year-old Deja Stallings outside Kansas City Police Headquarters on Friday. Cell phone video of the pregnant woman’s arrest Wednesday night showed an officer put his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.

“The most recent act of brutality of a pregnant woman, an unborn child, is yet another example of the culture of brutality, callousness and disregard for the citizens of our community,” said Kevin Woolfolk with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Protesters are calling for the officer involved to be fired and for Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith to resign.

“This cannot and will not be dismissed, this double assault on humanity,” said Rev. Rodney Williams, president of the Kansas City chapter of the NAACP.

Police say the cell phone video doesn’t tell the whole story. They shared surveillance video of the incident Friday.

Officers were trying to arrest a man at a gas station when they say Stallings tried to hinder the arrest. She allegedly grabbed and touched responding officers and was arrested for physically interfering with an arrest.

But the way the incident was handled has deepened a rift when the city is calling for unity to address violence.

“We do not trust them and will not work with them on those matters until we see change and movement to what is called real, respectful collaboration and restorative justice,” said Gwen Grant, president and CEO of Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Activists call for Missouri officer to be fired over pregnant woman's arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Video of the pregnant woman’s arrest shows the officer put his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.

National Politics

Trump 'not out of the woods' after COVID-19 hospitalization but team optimistic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Doctors say the president has made "substantial progress." He took Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail and two doses of the therapeutic remdesivir.

National Politics

Obamas celebrate 28th anniversary by encouraging voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
In honor of their anniversary, the couple encouraged Americans to help one person in their life register to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

News

33-year-old Two Rivers man arrested after threatening Manitowoc business, employees

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 33-year-old Two Rivers man is facing five felonies after threatening a Manitowoc business and its employees through posts on social media.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

California wildfires on the brink of burning 4 million acres

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

Coronavirus

Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed.

News

Ruby’s Pantries continue meeting increased demand during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
The state of the pandemic has been fluid, with things sometimes changing from day to day. One thing that hasn’t changed is the increased need for food pantries.

National

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.