Advertisement

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Coronavirus continues to disrupt daily life on Capitol Hill.

Three Republican senators announced they tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) have joined more than a dozen lawmakers who have reported infection since the pandemic began.

Back in early March, following the Conservative Action Political Conference, an attendee tested positive after reportedly greeting members of Congress at the event near Washington D.C. The situation sparked a slow and temporary Capitol exodus. Weeks later, House leaders changed the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes remotely.

Since then, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau has interviewed several lawmakers who have contracted coronavirus and recovered.

Our team interviewed Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) in April, following his two-week quarantine. Cunningham described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This virus can have an expansive and wide breadth of impact on folks, from minor symptoms like mine, to the more severe symptoms,” said Cunningham during the April interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.), a physician, tested positive in August. He described his process of balancing work and self-care.

“You sleep a lot. You sleep, and then you are a little foggy. You don’t realize it, but when that fog starts to lift, you realize, ‘I wasn’t myself,'” said Cassidy. “I Zoomed; I Skyped; I made phone calls. I stayed in a small garage apartment.”

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who is also a physician, says he experienced several symptoms back in April.

“It was intense for the first 12-18 hours,” said Dunn. “But then, it was really gone. Twenty-four hours later I was working.”

Dunn says he remains optimistic about medical solutions.

“The vaccines are going to be ready rolling off the line this year,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has postponed all floor proceedings until Oct. 19. The Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings are expected to convene on Oct. 12 as scheduled. The House has adjourned for October recess.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 90th District in State Assembly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the candidates running for Wisconsin's 90th District in State Assembly.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 30th District in State Senate

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the platforms of the candidates running to represent Wisconsin's 30th District in State Senate.

Politics

Republican Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Johnson’s office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.

Politics

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
A federal appeals court wants the state's Supreme Court to determine if the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge the court ruling to count ballots 6 days after the

Latest News

State

Dane County judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The judge questioned whether he can rule or if a controversy exists since no one involved in the lawsuit opposes the collection program.

News

Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
The governor says he's frustrated not only by the supreme Court striking down his Safer at Home order in late spring but because so many people are not avoiding large gatherings or wearing masks.

News

Trump begins ‘quarantine process’ after top aide tests positive

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
President Trump says he and the first lady were tested and are waiting for results.

Politics

Green Bay trip canceled as Trumps quarantine with COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The president is under quarantine at the White House, meaning he cannot travel.

News

Elections official: No Wisconsin ballots were in mail found on Outagamie County roadside

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s top election official says the postal investigation is ongoing, but no Wisconsin absentee ballots were in the mail along Highway 96 in Greenville.

Politics

GOP asks full appeals court to hear Wisconsin absentee case

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Scott Bauer
Wisconsin Republicans want the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear their appeal of a ruling by a three-judge panel of the court that allowed absentee ballots to be counted for six days after Election Day.