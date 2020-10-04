Evening training flights scheduled this month for Air National Guard

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Air National Guard says there will be evening training flights this week.

F-16 fighter jets from the 115th Fighter Wing will be seen and heard taking off or landing until about 10 p.m. from Monday, October 5 - Thursday, October 8.

Evening training flights will also be held from Tuesday, October 13 - Thursday, October 15.

The flights usually take place during daylight hours, however officials say pilots and maintenance personnel are required to do nighttime flights as part of their overall readiness.

In order to minimize noise to area residents, pilots will be following flight paths.

The 115th Fighter Wing is based out of the Madison area.

