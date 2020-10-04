Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 90th District in State Assembly

We break down who's on the ballot for Wisconsin's 90th District in State Assembly.(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re filling out your ballot in the next few weeks you might see a race for District 90 in State Assembly. Democrat Kristina Shelton and Republican Drew Kirsteatter face off to represent our area at the Capitol.

Kristina Shelton’s Campaign says the Democrat is committed to investing in public education including funding special education and mental health services. She is in favor of expanding Badgercare and fighting for reproductive rights. She says she will also fight for affordable housing in Green Bay.

The Kirsteatter Campaign says the Republican supports school choice and Charter Schools, giving kids the freedom to go to schools outside their district. He would also expand the voucher system to make this possible. In terms of health care, Kirsteatter believes Obamacare has raised the cost of medical care and would support a less costly solution. He also supports lowering taxes and making sure tax dollars go toward local projects.

