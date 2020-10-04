Advertisement

A PLEASANT WEEK AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another frosty night ahead - PROTECT YOUR PLANTS!

But the good news is that MUCH MILDER air makes a comeback starting Monday. In fact, by late week some 70s will return!

Otherwise the week ahead will be mostly dry and breezy. Enjoy it while you can... As you know what direction things are headed.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (GALE WATCH/WARNING POSSIBLE)

MONDAY: SW 25-35 KTS WAVES: 3-6′+

TUESDAY: SW BEC NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of frost. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Daybreak frost. Plenty of sunshine. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47 (Packers kickoff: 53°)

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a shower or sprinkle. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 69

