33-year-old Two Rivers man arrested after threatening Manitowoc business, employees

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A 33-year-old Two Rivers man is facing five felonies after threatening a Manitowoc business and its employees through posts on social media.

The Manitowoc Police Department was made aware of the social media videos on October 2 by a concerned citizen. In the videos, Capt. Jeremy Kronforst said the man was threatening to harm the employees of a Manitowoc business.

Authorities identified the suspect through the videos and went to his home in Two Rivers. When police got there, the suspect locked the doors and refused to step outside.

Capt. Kronforst said crews were able to get the suspect on the phone, trying to get him to surrender, but that’s when the suspect threatened to ‘shoot any officer that entered his residence.’

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for the residence. With the help of SWAT, the warrants were served and the suspect was taken into custody. Officers discovered that the suspect did arm himself while barricading inside his home.

The suspect, that is not being identified at this time, is facing five felony charges which include making terrorist threats, threat to a law enforcement officer and failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody.

Capt. Kronforst said the man is in the Manitowoc County jail waiting for a bail hearing.

The business and employees the suspect threatened have been notified. The business is not being identified at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466. Anyone with information may remain anonymous.

