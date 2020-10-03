Advertisement

Wisconsin dominates NYTimes’ list of where the COVID-19 outbreak is worst

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oshkosh-Neenah metropolitan area climbed all of the way to the top of the New York Times list of Americans cities being hit the hardest by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an update from the Winnebago Co. Health Dept.

In noting that ignominious distinction, county health officials put it bluntly: “We have uncontrolled spread that is threatening all aspects of community life. Reliance on voluntary compliance to slow the spread of disease has, to date, failed.”

The health department also noted it had nearly twice as many confirmed cases reported in September alone than it did in the prior six months of the outbreak.

Since that update, the region has slipped to the second spot, but that only highlights a larger problem for Wisconsin. Cities in the Badger State holds that number two slot as well as the number three spot as well as the number four position. As of Friday afternoon, the rankings stood at:

1.) Palestine, Texas

2.) Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

3.) Green Bay, Wisconsin

4.) Appleton, Wisconsin

5.) Pine Bluff, Arkansas

The rest of the top twenty isn’t much kinder to Wisconsin either. Four more of its cities made the list, in addition to eighth-ranked Dubuque, Iowa, just across the Mississippi River. The other Wisconsin cities on the list are:

· Platteville, #11

· La Crosse, #13

· Marinette, #16

· Stevens Point, #19

When the Times looked at where cases are rising the fastest, many of these same cities made the list as did one more: the Wausau-Weston area.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

