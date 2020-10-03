SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOP TODAY

A disturbance will push though northeast Wisconsin today bringing scattered rain showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be minor, mostly less than 0.25″. Temperatures will be cool, highs today only reach the upper 40s for many. Winds will be lighter today, but more brisk Sunday. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 30s, once again leading to frost early Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday and temperatures will be a few degrees higher, topping out in the low 50s.

The upcoming week will be milder, several days will be in the 60s. There is a small shower chance later Tuesday night, but much of the rest of the week looks dry.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: VAR BEC E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NORTH 10-20 KTS WAVES: 12-4′

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Evening showers linger. Partly cloudy. Frost possible once again. LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, a bit milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A few showers late, or at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, A bit cooler. A few showers north. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, milder. HIGH: 66

