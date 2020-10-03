Advertisement

SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS DEVELOP TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A disturbance will push though northeast Wisconsin today bringing scattered rain showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be minor, mostly less than 0.25″. Temperatures will be cool, highs today only reach the upper 40s for many. Winds will be lighter today, but more brisk Sunday. Overnight temperatures will fall to the 30s, once again leading to frost early Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Sunday and temperatures will be a few degrees higher, topping out in the low 50s.

The upcoming week will be milder, several days will be in the 60s. There is a small shower chance later Tuesday night, but much of the rest of the week looks dry.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: VAR BEC E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: NORTH 10-20 KTS WAVES: 12-4′

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Evening showers linger. Partly cloudy. Frost possible once again. LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another chance of frost at night. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, a bit milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A few showers late, or at night. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, A bit cooler. A few showers north. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, milder. HIGH: 66

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

MORE FROSTY NIGHTS

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frosty weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
Chance of rain Saturday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Weekend forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Low 50s for highs with chance of showers

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Protect your plants

Updated: 19 hours ago
Frost will be possible again tonight. Protect cold sensitive plants again.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost possible tonight

Updated: 23 hours ago
Frost will be possible again tonight. Protect cold sensitive plants again.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT

Forecast

CHILLY START THIS FRIDAY

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: The red planet gets closer (VIDEO)

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Brad Spakowitz talks about Mars and where to find it in the night sky.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frosty night

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
Even daytime will feel like late October

Forecast

WIDESPREAD FROST TONIGHT

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...