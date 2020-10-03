Advertisement

Republican Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Johnson’s office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.
(WBAY Photo)
(WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. His office said in a statement:

“Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14. He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday (Friday October 2nd) afternoon. This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor.”

