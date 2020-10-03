Advertisement

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19

NFL to reschedule game to Monday or Tuesday due to positive test on both teams
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown pass to running back Rex Burkhead (34) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - ESPN is reporting that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Chiefs. The Patriots confirmed that a player has tested positive but did not reveal the name. It was not immediately known when the team would be able to travel to Kansas City for the game, which was scheduled for Sunday afternoon, if at all. The team said players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with the player were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

**UPDATE**

The NFL has announced the Chiefs-Patriots game will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration,” a statement by the NFL said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

