Operation Football Week 2: Scores + Highlights

High school football scores, highlights for Oct. 2
Kaukauna sophomore Noah Hofmann scores a touchdown in a 39-7 win against Martin Luther.
Kaukauna sophomore Noah Hofmann scores a touchdown in a 39-7 win against Martin Luther.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football is back for week two of WBAY’s ‘Operation Football.’ For highlights click on the video.

Scores listed in alphabetical order by winner.

Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7

Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13

Arrowhead 34, Waukesha South 7

Ashland 41, Hayward 14

Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14

Bonduel 31, Clintonville 14

Boscobel 30, Pecatonica 27

Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27

Brillion 42, Roncalli 6

Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14

Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18

Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14

Coleman 30, Mishicot 6

Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Edgar 12, Onalaska 7

Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0

Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6

Freedom 38, Denmark 7

Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14

Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9

Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17

Highland 28, Ithaca 14

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Pacelli 33

Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6

Lake Country Lutheran 30, University School of Milwaukee 7

Lakeland 34, Merrill 6

Lakeside Lutheran 30, Watertown Luther Prep 15

Little Chute 41, Marinette 20

Luck 38, Solon Springs 6

Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13

Marshall 28, Cambridge 3

Mauston 12, Wautoma 7

Medford Area 43, Antigo 0

Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14

Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7

Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0

Nicolet 27, Slinger 7

Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6

Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Osceola 47, Altoona 6

Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0

Pittsville 26, Loyal 12

Plymouth 21, Port Washington 0

Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20

Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6

Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0

Regis 22, Mondovi 0

Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 21

River Ridge 44, Luther 0

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8

Sevastopol 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20

Shawano 44, New London 27

Sheboygan Falls 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10

Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0

Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14

Somerset 34, Amery 21

Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12

Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0

Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0

Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0

Two Rivers 21, Kiel 7

Union Grove 27, Badger 21

Unity 48, Flambeau 8

Watertown 31, Portage 26

Wauwatosa East 10, New Berlin West 7

Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6

West Bend East 35, West Bend West 10

Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6

Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16

Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alma/Pepin vs. Augusta, ccd.

Athens vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.

Auburndale vs. Edgar, ccd.

Brookfield Academy vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ccd.

Columbus vs. Lodi, ccd.

Crandon vs. Oconto, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Darlington, ccd.

Dodgeville vs. Westby, ccd.

Fall River vs. Oconto, ccd.

Horicon/Hustisford vs. Turner, ccd.

Hurley vs. Rib Lake/Prentice, ccd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

Iowa-Grant vs. Lancaster, ccd.

Kaukauna vs. West De Pere, ccd.

Kenosha Christian Life vs. Hope Christian, ccd.

Kewaskum vs. Berlin, ccd.

Kewaunee vs. Mishicot, ccd.

Lake Mills vs. Big Foot, ccd.

Marathon vs. Colby, ccd.

Markesan vs. Pardeeville, ccd.

Martin Luther vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.

Menasha vs. Winneconne, ccd.

Milw. Bay View vs. Milwaukee Madison/University, ccd.

Milwaukee Pulaski vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Omro, ccd.

Oakfield vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Pewaukee vs. Pius XI Catholic, ccd.

Platteville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.

Potosi/Cassville vs. De Soto, ccd.

Poynette vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.

Richland Center vs. Westby, ccd.

Superior vs. Hudson, ccd.

Thorp vs. Abbotsford, ppd.

Tri-County vs. Port Edwards, ccd.

Wauzeka-Steuben vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

West Salem vs. Tomah, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Wilmot Union vs. Burlington, ccd.

