Brown County, local health departments issue COVID-19 alert

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple agencies in northeast Wisconsin have come together to issue a joint Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert.

Late Saturday morning, officials with the Brown County Health and Human Services Department, as well as the De Pere and Oneida Nation Health Departments, announced the alert due to what they say are very high levels of COVID-19 cases resulting in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

This comes a day after a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert was issued by health departments in Appleton, Menasha, Calumet County, Outagamie County and Winnebago County.

According to the alert announcement, area health officials say the recent surge in cases has diminished their ability of being able to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely matter.

In addition, health officials say hospitals are enacting their emergency plans.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, 250 Green Bay doctors have signed an open letter to elected officials and the community at large, saying they are overwhelmed, and implores everyone to practice and promote the healthy practices that have been repeated throughout the pandemic. Those practices can be found listed below.

Health officials are asking everyone to take immediate action to stop uncontrolled community spread.

The alert comes after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced more than 20 deaths for two consecutive days in the state. As of Friday, the state is averaging 2,440 cases a day for the past seven days.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

