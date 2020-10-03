Green Bay Police investigating shots fired incidents on city’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News they’re currently investigating two shots fired incidents on Green Bay’s east side.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the 2200 block of Imperial Lane at about 2:23 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, police say they found gunfire evidence in support of the reported incident.

Police say they were then called to a second incident of shots fired at about 3 p.m., this time on the 1400 block of University Avenue.

They also found evidence at that scene of shots being fired.

At this time, no one has been reported injured due to either incident.

According to police, the 1400 block of University Avenue will be shut down for an unknown amount of time while the scene is processed.

Drivers are asked to avoid University Avenue and use alternative east/west routes of I-43, Main Street, or Mason Street.

According to police, they don’t believe the public is in any danger, and believe the incidents are in retaliation to a shooting in Green Bay on Friday.

Friday’s shooting also happened on the east side, and left one person injured. The incident is believed to be connected to a nearby car crash in the area of Lime Kiln and August.

Officers could be seen in the area of Smith and North Irwin Saturday afternoon, just a handful of blocks away from the 1400 block of University Avenue.

Police tell Action 2 News officers at Smith and Irwin were there in connection with the shots fired investigation.

Police officers and a K9 could be seen in the area of Irwin and Smith on Green Bay's east side Saturday afternoon. (WBAY Staff)

Anyone with information about either of the shots fired incidents on Saturday is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference case #20-209527.

Police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.

