FROST ADVISORY TONIGHT WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY

If you’re still nursing a fall garden this late in the growing season, you may need to protect those cold-sensitive plants again tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY west of the Fox Valley for late tonight and into early Sunday morning. As showers diminish overnight, skies will begin to clear by by dawn, mainly over central Wisconsin. This is where temperatures are expected to slip back to the freezing mark. Frost is less likely closer to the lakeshore, where lows will be closer to 40 degrees.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s weather is looking a little nicer. While a lingering shower could brush the lakeshore, most areas will be dry. Skies will be partly cloudy and it won’t be as cool. Look for Sunday’s highs to reach the lower 50s by the mid-afternoon. That’s still rather cool for early October, but more seasonable temperatures will return into the week ahead. Most of the highs will be in the 60s, with a chance for some 70s towards next weekend.

In case you’re wondering, the forecast look breezy for Monday night’s Packers/Falcons game. Skies will be fair, with some late clouds. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 50s during the game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON SUNDAY

SUNDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: SW/S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Late clearing WEST of the Fox Valley... Frost develops in central Wisconsin. LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool... Maybe a lakeside shower? Then, another chance of frost late at night. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Daybreak frost. Plenty of sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 48 (Packers kickoff: 53°)

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Mild and breezy. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild, but windy. HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler with less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 73

