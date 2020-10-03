Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 30th District in State Senate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the platforms of the candidates running to represent Wisconsin's 30th District in State Senate.

Politics

Republican Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Associated Press
Johnson’s office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.

Politics

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 22 hours ago
A federal appeals court wants the state's Supreme Court to determine if the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge the court ruling to count ballots 6 days after the

State

Dane County judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge questioned whether he can rule or if a controversy exists since no one involved in the lawsuit opposes the collection program.

News

Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The governor says he's frustrated not only by the supreme Court striking down his Safer at Home order in late spring but because so many people are not avoiding large gatherings or wearing masks.

Latest News

News

Trump begins ‘quarantine process’ after top aide tests positive

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
President Trump says he and the first lady were tested and are waiting for results.

Politics

Green Bay trip canceled as Trumps quarantine with COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The president is under quarantine at the White House, meaning he cannot travel.

News

Elections official: No Wisconsin ballots were in mail found on Outagamie County roadside

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s top election official says the postal investigation is ongoing, but no Wisconsin absentee ballots were in the mail along Highway 96 in Greenville.

Politics

GOP asks full appeals court to hear Wisconsin absentee case

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Scott Bauer
Wisconsin Republicans want the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear their appeal of a ruling by a three-judge panel of the court that allowed absentee ballots to be counted for six days after Election Day.

News

Your Voice, Your Vote: A recap of the first presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
After a night of chaos and criticism, Action 2 News spoke with St. Norbert College Political Science professor Charley Jacobs to recap the first presidential debate between Democrat nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Politics

GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
They want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to address a separate question of whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case.