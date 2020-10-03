Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 30th District in State Senate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re filling out your ballot in the coming weeks you might see a race for the 30th District in the State Senate. Democrat Jonathon Hansen and Republican Eric Wimberger face off to represent our area at the State Capitol.

Hansen’s Campaign says the Democrat is committed to creating good-paying jobs by investing in locally-owned businesses rather than investing in large companies like Foxconn. Hansen also supports banning taxpayer dollars going to companies that ship jobs overseas or out of state. In terms of health care, Hansen supports accepting the federal Medicaid/BadgerCare expansion and plans to fight for the creation of a BadgerCare public option.

The Wimberger Campaign says the Republican will fight for police reform measures like encouraging the use of body cameras on law enforcement officers and developing use of force training and trauma evaluation procedures. He says he will also fight for tax relief for main street businesses. As far as unemployment goes, he says he will get Wisconsinites back to work, ensuring accountability from the Unemployment Office to get people benefits during the pandemic.

