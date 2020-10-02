Youth Go cancels haunted trails event, following school district’s lead

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - An event to scare up some fun and raise money for a youth center in Neenah is canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Youth Go’s haunted house event, “The Hallows,” was called off Friday afternoon, ahead of what would’ve been the first of two weeks for the haunted trail walk at Memorial Park in Neenah.

Organizers decided to call off the event after the Neenah school district decided to suspend in-person classes. School officials cited the high absentee rate among students and the high community spread of the coronavirus.

