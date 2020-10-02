Advertisement

Youth Go cancels haunted trails event, following school district’s lead

Youth Go Haunted Trail in 2017
Youth Go Haunted Trail in 2017(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - An event to scare up some fun and raise money for a youth center in Neenah is canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Youth Go’s haunted house event, “The Hallows,” was called off Friday afternoon, ahead of what would’ve been the first of two weeks for the haunted trail walk at Memorial Park in Neenah.

Organizers decided to call off the event after the Neenah school district decided to suspend in-person classes. School officials cited the high absentee rate among students and the high community spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Turn hosts weekend charity challenge

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Everyone except pro golfers can take part in a "closest to the pin" competition on a golf simulator.

News

1-on-1 with Gov. Evers on coronavirus surge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Gov. Evers says he's frustrated by people not following healthy measures and the Supreme Court ruling that he says tied his hands

News

Mayville shooting suspect dies from gunshot injuries

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Dakota Sherek
Dennis Tollkuehn shot and wounded three people outside an apartment building on Sept. 16.

News

Manitowoc schools move completely to remote learning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The hybrid model goes to full-time remote learning October 12 until the spread of the coronavirus subsides in Manitowoc County.

Latest News

Politics

Fight over counting absentee ballots shifts to Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
A federal appeals court wants the state's Supreme Court to determine if the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge the court ruling to count ballots 6 days after the

Crime

Green Bay police investigating shooting, car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say one person was shot on the city's east side.

State

Dane County judge delays decision on collecting ballots in parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge questioned whether he can rule or if a controversy exists since no one involved in the lawsuit opposes the collection program.

State

Feds offer $5,000 rewards for Kenosha arson suspects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ATF released videos and photos of persons of interest

News

Gov. Evers says he’s ‘frustrated,’ ‘scared’ about recent coronavirus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The governor says he's frustrated not only by the supreme Court striking down his Safer at Home order in late spring but because so many people are not avoiding large gatherings or wearing masks.

News

Manitowoc Heating donates new furnaces to families in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People across Northeast Wisconsin turn up their heat as temperatures start to drop.