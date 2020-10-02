Two displaced after Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were displaced from their home after a fire in Bellevue Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 2219 Moonrise Ct. Flames were showing from a home at that address.

Crews put out the fire, which started in the chimney area, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

There were no injuries.

The cost of damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Green Bay Metro, De Pere Fire, Ledgeview Fire, County Rescue Services, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and WPS responded to the scene.

