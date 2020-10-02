Transformation House founder charged with sex assault

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay pastor has been charged with the sexual assault of an employee at Transformation House in Green Bay.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News charges Manuelus Minoso Reacco, 63, with Fourth Degree Sexual Assault. Reacco is listed as the CEO and Founder of Transformation House, a housing facility, food pantry and substance abuse program. Reacco is also listed as a pastor at Faith Tabernacle Outreach.

Reacco appeared before a court commissioner Friday for an initial hearing. His attorney entered a “not guilty” plea on his behalf.

On Sept. 1, Green Bay Police responded to a report of a sexual assault. The victim, an employee at Transformation House, identified the suspect as Reacco.

On Aug. 26, the victim stated she was working when Reacco showed up and took her on a tour of the building. She said these tours had happened on previous occasions and they made her uncomfortable. Reacco also commented on her appearance, calling her a “beautiful girl.”

The tour ended at a picnic table on the south side of the building. The victim said Reacco rubbed her hands and offered to buy her a bikini. He rubbed her neck and shoulders before another worker pulled up to the building.

Two days later, Reacco showed up to Transformation House to fill a client’s medications, which the victim and another employee found odd as it is not a regular job for him. The victim stated it was then that Reacco invited her to stay in his camper, which she turned down. She said he gave her a hug and “pulled her to his body.” She tried to pull back “but he was squeezing very hard.” She wriggled loose and he “grabbed her another time.” She said he grabbed her buttocks and moved his hands up the side of her body to her breasts, fondling her.

After he stopped touching the victim, he pulled out some cash and handed her $200 to “buy a bikini for her birthday,” according to the complaint. She said he told her to buy something pink and nothing that he described as “granny s--t.”

The victim said he asked her if he had gone too far. She said it “felt awkward.” Reacco left a short time later.

The woman told police that she had felt intimidated by Reacco and she never gave him permission to touch her. She turned the $200 over to police as evidence.

The former executive assistant director of Transformation House said she approached Reacco about the victim’s allegations. She said that Reacco told her he wanted the victim to get a bikini because he knows she goes to the beach with her child. He said the camper trip offer was made because he believed the victim needed a “stress free get away.” He admitted to hugging the victim, but denied fondling her. He suggested the victim had thrown herself at him, according to the complaint.

The former assistant director asked him to take a leave of absence, but Reacco objected. He told her that it was all a misunderstanding and he wanted to apologize.

The witness quoted Reacco as saying, “I’m going to be honest with you I don’t need to push up on anybody and between you and I, I could do a lot better."

Police went to Reacco’s home. He denied the fondling the victim and said it was a misunderstanding.

Officers asked if the building had security cameras. He stated that “somebody at the location must of unplugged them.” Reacco refused a DNA swab. He also refused to give a written statement.

Reacco has posted cash bond. As condition of bond, he can have no contact with the victim or witness. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 22.

