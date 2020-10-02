The Turn hosts weekend charity challenge

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A charity challenge is planned this weekend in the Packers' Titletown district. The Turn is hosting a “closest to the pin” challenge on Sunday using the golf simulator there.

Anyone except professional golfers can register.

You pay for up to three chances. The four who are closest to the pin at the end of the contest will win prizes.

Organizers say there will be face masks and social distancing and equipment will be sanitized.

Money raised at the event goes to Habitat for Humanity.

