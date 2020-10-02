Advertisement

The People’s Maps Commission holds first virtual public hearing

By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Legislature redraws legislative and congressional district lines every ten years using data collected in the U.S. Census.

Earlier this year, Governor Tony Evers created The People’s Maps Commission through an executive order to make sure those lines are drawn fairly by putting the task in the hands of a nonpartisan group of people outside of politics instead of elected officials.

Nine people from different communities with different backgrounds from different walks of life come together with the goal of creating fair and impartial congressional and legislative district maps.

“This is not the Governor’s commission. This is not a commission of the Democrats. This is not a commission of the Republicans,” said Chris Ford, The People’s Maps Commission Chair. “This is your commission.”

On Thursday night, the The People’s Maps Commission had its first chance to hear from the people during a virtual public hearing in the 8th Congressional District.

“The 8th District has been extremely active and pushing for this goal of fair election maps,” said Anthony Phillips representing the 8th Congressional District on The People’s Maps Commission.

“We have gone beyond the days where this should be decided by two guys in a backroom and nobody knows what’s going on,” said Karen Nelson, City of Appleton Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator.

Those who shared during public comments agree that something needs to change.

“The polarization of politics is killing our democratic institutions and making us all enemies of one another," said Dan. "Gerrymandering must end.”

“As a citizen of this great state of Wisconsin, I feel angry and lost. I know the values I hold dear are shared by a majority of my fellow citizens, but our voices now go unheard,” said Linda. “We have been disenfranchised by the very people who are supposed to care and represent us.”

“Elections should give the voters the opportunity to choose their representatives not the other way around,” said Penny.

The People’s Maps Commission will gather input from each congressional district with one public hearing per month before bringing maps before the Legislature for consideration in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People's Maps Commission holds public hearing on political boundaries

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The group's goal is fair and impartial congressional and legislative district maps without gerrymandering

News

Trump begins ‘quarantine process’ after top aide tests positive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
President Trump says he and the first lady were tested and are waiting for results.

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: The red planet gets closer (VIDEO)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Brad Spakowitz talks about Mars and where to find it in the night sky.

News

ASTRO EXTRA: The Red Planet

Updated: 4 hours ago
It will be the best view in 2 years of our neighbor, the 4th planet from the sun

Latest News

News

After 40 years, Sturgeon Bay chief reflects on changes in policing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Arleigh Porter has seen a lot of changes in police work

News

Packers tackle an old foe: Cancer (VIDEO)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Kicker Mason Crosby talks about his special connection to the cause and his tragic connection to the disease.

News

Doctors ask Trump to reconsider Wisconsin rallies

Updated: 4 hours ago
Doctors told us their request to the president isn't political, it's to slow the spread of the coronavirus

News

Brown County budget plan lowers property tax rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
It includes more money for infrastructure and mental health

News

What's working, what isn't for online learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
A St. Norbert College professor co-authored the study for teachers, students and parents

News

Discussion: Strategies for better online learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
A study indicates what works best for students, parents and teachers