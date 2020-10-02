Neenah joins growing number of school districts going virtual

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Joint School District announced Friday all of its schools will go to virtual learning for at least two weeks starting next Monday, October.

In a letter to families, school leaders said the absentee rate among students is above the level for keeping schools open, and the absentee rate among staff created additional challenges. School leaders also cited the high rate of new coronavirus cases in the community being “among the highest in the country.”

The plan right now is to resume in-person lessons on Monday, October 19. Schools will review the situation by October 15 to determine if coronavirus cases in the school and the broader community improved enough for bringing everyone back or if they should go to a hybrid model of remote and classroom learning.

Schools are asking parents to continue notifying their school office if a student is being quarantined -- whether due to illness or having a close contact with someone who’s ill -- or tests positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Last month, the school board passed a resolution asking everyone in the community to do their part and follow health protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“While we do have limited influence over kids while they’re in school, outside of school we really don’t have any influence on them. So, the more our community can come together to stop the spread of COVID, the more likely we will be able to keep our schools open longer,” said Brian Epley, president of the Neenah Joint School District, told us on Sept. 15.

